Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,416 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $52,986,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 130.7% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,411,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,094,000 after buying an additional 1,932,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after buying an additional 439,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 86,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $866,323.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,098,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,960,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 86,806 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $866,323.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,098,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $780,006.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,429,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 587,120 shares of company stock worth $5,533,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.9 %

HOOD stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

