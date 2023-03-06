Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,869 Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Interface by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Interface by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 377,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 130,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

TILE opened at $9.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $545.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Interface had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Interface’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. StockNews.com cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

