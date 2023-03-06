Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,760 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in 89bio by 136.6% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 442,721 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 62.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in 89bio during the second quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the second quarter valued at $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get 89bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

89bio Stock Up 6.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ETNB opened at $14.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.