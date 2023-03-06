Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,943 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 777,516 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7,578.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 529,978 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 506.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after acquiring an additional 522,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 521,561 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 1,260.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 321,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $39.30 on Monday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

