Boothbay Fund Management LLC Reduces Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coupa Software by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

Coupa Software Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $134,231.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,062.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,062.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,891 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $227,203.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at $493,230.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COUP opened at $80.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $130.97. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.09.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

