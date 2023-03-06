Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Trading Up 2.1 %

Globus Medical stock opened at $59.34 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also

