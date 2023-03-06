Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,577,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 761,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,226 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

