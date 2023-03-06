Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 155,321 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155,321 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,242,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,237,000 after purchasing an additional 904,854 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $609,445,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,620,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,145 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.