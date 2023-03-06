Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 2,673 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 62,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $1,556,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,956,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,216,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 200,400 shares of company stock worth $15,502,636 over the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $89.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $89.36.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

