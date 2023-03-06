Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,885,000 after purchasing an additional 390,491 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,589 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 15.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,495,221 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $99,369,000 after buying an additional 475,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,490,474 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $99,243,000 after buying an additional 79,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

Tapestry stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

