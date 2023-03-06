Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 3,485 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $45.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.