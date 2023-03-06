Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,994,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,895,000 after purchasing an additional 501,723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 79.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $169.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.16. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

