Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 8,923 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 43.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

TNL opened at $42.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

