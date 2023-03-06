Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $185,000 Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,863,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 151,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $13.39 on Monday. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59.
Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
