Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 46.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in UGI by 57.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

UGI Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. UGI’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.