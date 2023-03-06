Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 713.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo Stock Performance

DOMO opened at $15.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Read More

