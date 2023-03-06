Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 137.2% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 2,616.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 41.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Trading Up 1.9 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $92.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $111.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

