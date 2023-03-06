Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,832 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 289.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 184,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 137,326 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 539,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 58,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.66 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.