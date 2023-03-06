Boothbay Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 7,694.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

