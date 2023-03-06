Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 31st total of 445,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.51. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Boxlight to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.
