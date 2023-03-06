Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 31st total of 445,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Boxlight Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.51. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Boxlight to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxlight

About Boxlight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Boxlight by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boxlight by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

