Brian N. Hansen Purchases 50,000 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 668,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,635.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP opened at $2.42 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $249.84 million, a P/E ratio of 242.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

FSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

