BWS Financial Raises Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $172.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BWS Financial from $150.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average is $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $140.86.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,351. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $350,862,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

