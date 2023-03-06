Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock Position Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carter Bankshares

In other news, EVP Jane Ann Davis sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $37,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $100,821.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.