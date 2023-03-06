Carvana’s (CVNA) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Carvana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.
Carvana Stock Performance
NYSE CVNA opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.80. Carvana has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $150.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
