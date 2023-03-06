Citigroup Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $202.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $225.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.75.

Shares of SNOW opened at $142.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.98 and its 200-day moving average is $157.09.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

