Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Sells $197,142.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

