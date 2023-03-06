Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO Sells $123,820.80 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $123,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,794.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Bubeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $110,304.00.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $64.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 582.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,327.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCOI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

