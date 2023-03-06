Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAAP. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter valued at $2,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Corporación América Airports from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

About Corporación América Airports

Shares of CAAP opened at $9.47 on Monday. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

Further Reading

