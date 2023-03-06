Credit Suisse AG Has $1.25 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,925.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,091,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,444,906 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Credit Suisse AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,252,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.