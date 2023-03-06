Credit Suisse AG Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 677,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,213 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

NYSE RYAM opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 3.15. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

