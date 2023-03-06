Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,242 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Federal Signal worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Federal Signal by 17.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of FSS opened at $56.30 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

