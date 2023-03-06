Credit Suisse Group Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $85.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Best Buy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,143 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 18,286 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 311,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

