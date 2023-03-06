Credit Suisse Group Trims Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price to $53.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

