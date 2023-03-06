Credo Technology Group’s (CRDO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CRDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.75 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $26,987.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,126,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,576,025.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 70,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,040.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $26,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,298 shares in the company, valued at $32,576,025.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 582,760 shares of company stock worth $8,450,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

