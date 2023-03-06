Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 530.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.26 and a quick ratio of 9.51. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $207,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,966,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,695,726.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $207,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,966,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,695,726.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $34,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,989 shares of company stock worth $1,460,948. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 402.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 213,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 749.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

