Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $71.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.29.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,156.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,156.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $424,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244,061.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

