DA Davidson Raises Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $158.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $126.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $140.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $140.86. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,063 shares of company stock worth $5,476,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

