Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daseke

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in Daseke by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Daseke by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Daseke by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 529,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Daseke by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 101,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 433,813 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Daseke has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $374.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Daseke had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Articles

