Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $53.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Kroger stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. Kroger’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

