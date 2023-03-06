Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $45.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.69.

NYSE:DELL opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,376 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,019,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,913 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after acquiring an additional 929,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

