Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $32.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.68.
Pure Storage Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71.
Insider Transactions at Pure Storage
In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pure Storage
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $90,143,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,660 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $36,678,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,342.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
