Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $32.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.68.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $90,143,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,660 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $36,678,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,342.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.