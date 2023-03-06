Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $40.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SFM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also

