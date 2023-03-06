DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 16,629,594 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,463 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $132.11 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $138.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.16.

DKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

