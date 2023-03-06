DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 352,508 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 181,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 225,560 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 5.6 %

DOCN stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $63.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,001.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,028 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.