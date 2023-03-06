Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Pearson worth $22,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Pearson during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 101.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSO shares. Bank of America cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 940 ($11.34) in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,015.43.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

