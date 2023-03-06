Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $149.15 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

