Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $160.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $149.15 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

