DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,730,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 20,940,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $5,051,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,148.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $5,051,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,148.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,967 shares of company stock valued at $12,006,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DASH opened at $57.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.45. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $130.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

