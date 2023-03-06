Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,072 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 550,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 176,170 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 466,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,368.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $335,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,476,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,069,783.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,368.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,669 shares of company stock worth $9,020,686 in the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.63 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $24.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

