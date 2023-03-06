DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Down 5.7% in February

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 461,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity at DSS

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 334,921 shares of DSS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $77,031.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,914,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DSS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

DSS Stock Up 0.9 %

About DSS

Shares of DSS stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. DSS has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Product Packaging, Commercial Lending, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, and Securities and Investment Management.

